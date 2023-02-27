Trailblazers Committee hosts 26th annual Black History Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Trailblazers Committee has finished its 26th annual Black History Program, which honors those who have worked to bolster the Black community over the last year.

“Not only just to recognize them for the wonderful things they have done for the community, but also to let our youth see who they can aspire to, and not just go by things that they see on television,” said Leisha Carr, member of the Trailblazers Committee member.

Carr said she defines a trailblazer as someone who breaks the glass ceiling for those coming behind them to get through.

“They decided to go ahead and take those steps to do whatever it is that they needed to do for themselves, but also for the community,” Carr said. “Being able to place a path where maybe someone of color has not been able to go, not because they can not, but a lot of times because they were not allowed to.”

Honorees were heralded for their efforts in paving paths in education, entrepreneurship and leadership within the Black community

“What we do is we kind of look and listen to people that we see that are working in the community, working so hard to do the things that they do,” Carr said. “Not for some glorification, not for recognition, but they’re doing it because that’s what they’re destined to do.”

The event was not just meant to honor the trailblazers of today, but also up-and-coming trailblazers like members of My Sister is Succeeding.

Called “My Sis” for short, the group acts as a mentoring program to help young Black girls “script their path to success” and was awarded the title “Youth Trailblazer in the Making”

“To break that barrier feels really good,” said Malaya McMillin, a member of My Sister is Succeeding. “It really makes me feel more responsible about myself.”

Carr said she hopes all those in attendance this evening left knowing that the Black community can do anything.

“We are strong people. I just think it’s important that we remember who we are, that we remember where we came from, to continue that legacy on this level but also for our children,” Carr said.

The 2023 Trailblazer honorees are:

Gail Barbour - Higher Education

Terry Daniels - Entrepreneurship and Life Coaching

Cierra Walker - Innovative Teaching and Learning

Keith Williams - Business and Municipal Administration

Oshkea Offutt-Carothers - Leadership and Lifelong Learning

My Sister is Succeeding - Youth Trailblazer in the Making

