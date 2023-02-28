Another mild day ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday will be cooler, but calmer. Highs will reach into the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Another surge of warmth comes Wednesday before wet weather returns. Our record high Wednesday is 76, set in 2006 (and in previous years). We have a real shot at matching or breaking it before clouds increase late Wednesday afternoon.

Rain invades Wednesday night as the first of two systems moves our way. The second system - a cold front - arrives Friday with showers and a few thunderstorms possible to go with gusty winds. Colder, more seasonal air arrives Saturday highs struggling to get out of the 40s before readings rebound early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 70. Low 50. Winds NW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine giving way to clouds late. Breezy with near-record warmth. High 77. Low 52. Winds SW at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Not as warm. High 65. Low 49. Winds NE at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.22″

So Far This Month: 2.10″ (-1.88″)

So Far This Year: 5.74″ (-0.70″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

