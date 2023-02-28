Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the nation begins to recoup from the pandemic and the changes it made to work life, many are now questioning if the five-day work week is really necessary.

During the latter half of last year, 61 companies in the United Kingdom tested a four-day work week program. During this study, 39 percent of employees reported being less stressed and 15 percent said no amount of money would make them change back to a five-day work week.

This sentiment was echoed by Connie Fortney, an annuity new business specialist with Tony Walker Financial, which has had four-day work weeks for over 20 years.

“You won’t find any of us complaining about the four-day work week. Everyone loves it and appreciates it,” Fortney said.

Fortney says the change isn’t without some trade though, like working harder during the work week and limited time off.

“I would find it very hard to go back to a five-day workweek,” Fortney said. “Yeah you work hard, but everybody should work hard.”

Fortney added that the promise of a four-day work week has also helped in keeping Tony Walker Financial staffed.

“They’re not having to sacrifice pay,” Fortney said. “The four-day work week here is pretty much 32 hours, maybe stretch it a little bit, but we’re here with full pay.”

WBKO spoke with Bowling Green community members to get their insight on a four-day workweek.

While many seemed in favor, it was also acknowledged the model wouldn’t work for all businesses.

“I have to work when schools are in session,” said Warren County Public School Evaluation Assistant Casy Sapp, “So if they’re in session four days a week, then yes, but if they’re essential five days a week, I have to be there.”

Sapp says if the school system could find a way to make it work, she’d be in full support.

“I think it’s definitely worth a trial. I know other countries do that, a lot of them work just four days a week,” Sapp said. “Anything we can do right now to get people to go back to work.”

