Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks

Connie Fortney of Walker Financial echoes the appreciation of having a four day work week for the last 20 years.
By Sarah Walters
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the nation begins to recoup from the pandemic and the changes it made to work life, many are now questioning if the five-day work week is really necessary.

During the latter half of last year, 61 companies in the United Kingdom tested a four-day work week program. During this study, 39 percent of employees reported being less stressed and 15 percent said no amount of money would make them change back to a five-day work week.

This sentiment was echoed by Connie Fortney, an annuity new business specialist with Tony Walker Financial, which has had four-day work weeks for over 20 years.

“You won’t find any of us complaining about the four-day work week. Everyone loves it and appreciates it,” Fortney said.

Fortney says the change isn’t without some trade though, like working harder during the work week and limited time off.

“I would find it very hard to go back to a five-day workweek,” Fortney said. “Yeah you work hard, but everybody should work hard.”

Fortney added that the promise of a four-day work week has also helped in keeping Tony Walker Financial staffed.

“They’re not having to sacrifice pay,” Fortney said. “The four-day work week here is pretty much 32 hours, maybe stretch it a little bit, but we’re here with full pay.”

WBKO spoke with Bowling Green community members to get their insight on a four-day workweek.

While many seemed in favor, it was also acknowledged the model wouldn’t work for all businesses.

“I have to work when schools are in session,” said Warren County Public School Evaluation Assistant Casy Sapp, “So if they’re in session four days a week, then yes, but if they’re essential five days a week, I have to be there.”

Sapp says if the school system could find a way to make it work, she’d be in full support.

“I think it’s definitely worth a trial. I know other countries do that, a lot of them work just four days a week,” Sapp said. “Anything we can do right now to get people to go back to work.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Barren County Correctional Officer
Former correctional officer arrested after drug investigation inside Barren Co. jail
KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014
A special birthday celebration for daughter of highly decorated World War One veteran
Daughter of highly decorated WWI veteran turns 90

Latest News

Bowling Green High School Junior John Diaz says he’s grateful not just for the new supplies,...
Student heavy equipment program receives safety gear donation
The Franklin City Commission has begun planning the 2023-2024 fiscal budget.
Franklin City Commission begins planning 2023-2024 fiscal budget
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
Barren County announces county clean-up dates