BRADD and KY Office of Broadband Development host “Better Internet Listening Tour”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) hosted the Kentucky Office of Broadband Development’s “Better Internet Listening Tour,” in an effort to expand reliable internet connections to underserved rural customers throughout the Commonwealth.

Community leaders, internet service providers, and community members are invited to join the discussions. Input on how rural customers can better be served is welcomed and encouraged. Discussion topics vary from obstacles to gaining high-speed internet, to fear of the growing necessity to be online.

“Broadband’s really become a utility, kind of like water and electricity it’s hard to participate in the workforce, those type of things, without a really high-speed broadband connection,” said Greg Hale, executive vice president of the Logan County Telephone Cooperative.

Much of the tour’s discussion focuses on the importance of accessibility to rural residents, however, they also touch on accessibility for individuals with disabilities, those in minority groups, and the difficulty of older generations to adapt to changing trends.

Hale said, “We’ve always had this digital divide in the United States between the ‘haves’ in the urban areas and the ‘have nots’ in the rural areas, so it’s really critical that we get that high-speed broadband out to every citizen of Kentucky.”

A recurring theme during the discussion was the focus on the pandemic’s role in shedding a light on the necessity for all Kentuckians to have access to high-speed internet.

“As we moved home for education, for health care, of course, video streaming and entertainment, and really to getting your news and participating as a citizen of the United States really requires a broadband connection now,” said Hale.

The Office of Broadband Development was formed in 2022, and currently offers services that include the “Affordable Connectivity Program” and “Better Internet Program Grants” to underserved rural customers. Applications to these programs can be found on the office’s website.

“It’s kind of a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us to bridge some of that gap,” said Hale. “It’s just really important, I think, to make sure that we get the money to the right areas.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.