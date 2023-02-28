Butler County, Morgantown hosting clean-up week

BUTLER COUNTY., Ky. (WBKO) - March 30, 31, and April 1 is Butler County and the City of Morgantown’s Spring Clean-up Week.

Drop-off hours include:

Thursday, March 30, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 7 a.m. - noon

Dumpsters will be located at:

Butler County Road Department at 462 Boat Factory Road, Morgantown

Items such as old lawn furniture, computers, appliances, and large items that are not collected in regular trash pickup will be accepted.

A maximum of 4 tires will be accepted

No roofing shingles, paint, or hazardous chemicals

Workers will be on hand to assist in the unloading during drop-off hours.

This is a free event for the county and city.

For more information call 270-791-1682.

