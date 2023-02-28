Butler County, Morgantown hosting clean-up week

Clean up week for residents in Butler Co. and the City of Morgantown
Clean up week for residents in Butler Co. and the City of Morgantown(Gray News)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY., Ky. (WBKO) - March 30, 31, and April 1 is Butler County and the City of Morgantown’s Spring Clean-up Week.

Drop-off hours include:

Thursday, March 30, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 7 a.m. - noon

Dumpsters will be located at:

  • Butler County Road Department at 462 Boat Factory Road, Morgantown

Items such as old lawn furniture, computers, appliances, and large items that are not collected in regular trash pickup will be accepted.

  • A maximum of 4 tires will be accepted
  • No roofing shingles, paint, or hazardous chemicals

Workers will be on hand to assist in the unloading during drop-off hours.

This is a free event for the county and city.

For more information call 270-791-1682.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Kentucky-based financial advisor Tony Walker Financial has had four day work weeks for over 20...
Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Police respond.
Scottsville Police respond to accidents due to strong wind conditions
Project to upgrade lanes at a U.S. 68 intersection in Logan County begins
Warren County Heavy Equipment Program Receives Safety Equipment Donation
Warren County Heavy Equipment Program Receives Safety Equipment Donation