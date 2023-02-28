FBI says man had guns, ammo, fake marshal ID in baggage

FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A man who federal agents say...
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A man who federal agents say tried to board a plane in New Jersey with three guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and a fake law-enforcement ID is in federal custody and facing two charges. Seretse Clouden, who has a prior weapon-related conviction, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and having a fraudulent ID, according to a complaint posted Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A man who federal agents say tried to board a plane in New Jersey with three guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and a fake law-enforcement ID is in federal custody and facing two charges.

Seretse Clouden, who has a prior weapon-related conviction, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and having a fraudulent ID, according to a complaint posted Monday.

The incident occurred as Clouden, 42, of Wallington, New Jersey, tried to board a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 30, according to an affidavit by an FBI agent that was filed in federal district court in Newark.

Agents screening checked bags found ammunition and a ballistic vest emblazoned with “Deputy Marshal” in one of Clouden’s bags, according to the affidavit. They retrieved more of his luggage from the plane and found an AR-15 rifle that “meets the definition of a machine gun,” another rifle, a handgun, a taser, a spring-loaded knife, an expandable baton, a “United States Marshal” badge and U.S. marshal credentials with Clouden’s name and photo, according to FBI agent Christopher Granato.

The FBI agent said the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Clouden is not and has never been employed by the agency.

An attorney listed in court records as representing Clouden did not immediately respond when emailed for comment. A U.S. magistrate signed an order Monday placing Clouden in federal custody and said Clouden and prosecutors want more time to negotiate a plea agreement.

Clouden was convicted in 2016 in New Jersey of unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Granato.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration seized a record 6,542 guns at airports around the country. Most people who are stopped for having a gun at an airport checkpoint say they forgot they had the weapon with them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Kentucky-based financial advisor Tony Walker Financial has had four day work weeks for over 20...
Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014
Barren County announces county clean-up dates

Latest News

Northern Kentucky high school student hits game-winning shot.
Special moment: Basketball coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning shot
Meghan Sandfoss, executive director of the Office of Broadband Development, invites input on...
BRADD and KY Office of Broadband Development host “Better Internet Listening Tour”
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness
Crowds gather outside the Supreme Court as justices hear arguments on Biden's student loan...
Student loan debt rally outside the Supreme Court