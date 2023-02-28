Franklin City Commission begins planning 2023-2024 fiscal budget

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin City Commission met for a regularly scheduled meeting. The beginning discussion was on the 2023-2024 fiscal budget, and approving future meetings that invite public input on budget priorities.

Significant changes are already in the works for the city, which include the $10 million project to build a new police station, improvements to the city’s water system, improved sidewalks, and more.

Franklin City Manager, Kenton Powell said, “We have been putting money away for the police station for years, so it’s not like, ‘How much are we borrowing?’ It’s more, how much do we wanna move from the general fund to fund for that? So that’s some of the discussion we’ll have in our commission meetings. If you wanna say, ‘How much are we going to move from savings to fund for this.’”

While several projects are already allocated to the budget, the commission will still welcome public input on how the annual budget should be utilized.

“It’s not my opinion on how we want to grow, it’s not the commission’s opinion on how we want to grow, this is feedback from the community on how we want to grow and where we want to grow. So, I’m pretty excited about that because this is real information coming in from our community,” said Powell.

The next meeting that invites public input has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 at the Roxy Theatre in Franklin. The fiscal year begins July 1, meaning the budget and any public input must be submitted by then.

