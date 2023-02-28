Franklin City Commission begins planning 2023-2024 fiscal budget

The next public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7th at the Roxy Theatre in Franklin.
By Derek Parham
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin City Commission met for a regularly scheduled meeting. The beginning discussion was on the 2023-2024 fiscal budget, and approving future meetings that invite public input on budget priorities.

Significant changes are already in the works for the city, which include the $10 million project to build a new police station, improvements to the city’s water system, improved sidewalks, and more.

Franklin City Manager, Kenton Powell said, “We have been putting money away for the police station for years, so it’s not like, ‘How much are we borrowing?’ It’s more, how much do we wanna move from the general fund to fund for that? So that’s some of the discussion we’ll have in our commission meetings. If you wanna say, ‘How much are we going to move from savings to fund for this.’”

While several projects are already allocated to the budget, the commission will still welcome public input on how the annual budget should be utilized.

“It’s not my opinion on how we want to grow, it’s not the commission’s opinion on how we want to grow, this is feedback from the community on how we want to grow and where we want to grow. So, I’m pretty excited about that because this is real information coming in from our community,” said Powell.

The next meeting that invites public input has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 at the Roxy Theatre in Franklin. The fiscal year begins July 1, meaning the budget and any public input must be submitted by then.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Barren County Correctional Officer
Former correctional officer arrested after drug investigation inside Barren Co. jail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014
A special birthday celebration for daughter of highly decorated World War One veteran
Daughter of highly decorated WWI veteran turns 90

Latest News

Kentucky-based financial advisor Tony Walker Financial has had four day work weeks for over 20...
Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
Barren County announces county clean-up dates
KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’