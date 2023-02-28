Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For 22 years, WBKO’s Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde, has been forecasting the weather for Western and South-Central Kentucky; ensuring that our viewers have the most accurate and up-to-date information available.
Since joining the First Alert Storm Team in March 2001, Shane has become a multiple award-winning member of the National Weather Association. He also works closely with the American Red Cross and has recently become a Kentucky Colonel for his coverage of the December 2021 tornadoes that swept through the area.
He has left a lasting impression on our viewers and those who have worked closely with him.
“He’s fun to work with. He’s lighthearted. He’s genuine,” said Kelly Austin, WBKO Anchor. “He’s one of the best guys I know. Always in a good mood, and he’s the real deal.”
“The Shane you see on TV is the same Shane you get in real life. He’s genuine, he’s reliable, he’s authentic, ” said Kelly Dean, WBKO Anchor/Reporter,
Former WBKO employees also came by the studio to express their gratitude for Shane and shared their memories of working with him.
“Shane was always that calm voice, a strong shoulder that the community could rely on,” said Lauren Hanson, former WBKO Anchor. “There would be people who were scared of storms. They would get scared and call in, and Shane would talk to them and calm them down.”
“One of the biggest things I’ve noticed about him is his dedication to friends, coworkers, family, and the community. It was always nice to see the level he would go to ensure keeping everyone safe,” said Dale Parker, former WBKO Digital Producer/Editor.
In his role as Chief Meteorologist, Shane has had the opportunity to mentor newer forecasters and pass his knowledge to the next generation.
“Shane as a mentor, has been like almost a father figure when it comes to news and weather, and he has honestly taught me so much,” said Raquel Dominguez, WBKO Morning Meteorologist. “He basically has taught me most of everything that I know, so that is something that I will always be eternally grateful for.”
Shane has been a major part of Bowling Green and the community for over two decades and will be serving in another capacity when his time at WBKO comes to a close at the end of this week.
“He is talented. He’s thoughtful. He cares about the quality of the product,” said Gene Birk, WBKO Anchor. “What you see is what you get. He’s just been… it’s just been a delight. We’re going to miss him a lot.”
