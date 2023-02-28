Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shane Holinde

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For 22 years, WBKO’s Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde, has been forecasting the weather for Western and South-Central Kentucky; ensuring that our viewers have the most accurate and up-to-date information available.

Shane has been a “weather nut” since he was in diapers! He is too young to recall it, but his parents cite the “Great Ohio Valley Blizzard of 1978″ as the first big weather event that enthralled their son while growing up near Owensboro, KY. “Picture a little tike in pajamas running from window to window, marveling at the blowing and drifting snow outside, while his mother tries desperately to keep him in bed,” he says. “The power was out and the house was freezing!” Some years later, Shane got his first taste of performing in front of an audience, broadcasting a weather forecast drawn on a poster board for his fellow grade school students. Over three decades have passed since those days, but Shane retains that same enthusiasm for meteorology, having covered everything from ice storms to tornadoes. Shane is a 2002 graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he double majored in broadcast journalism and geosciences. While at WKU, Shane worked as a weather and news reporter/anchor for the student TV newscast. He also spent a semester as a disc jockey for WWHR-FM (then known as New Rock 92) and has been known to spin some tunes at sound-&-light shows in his native Owensboro for a unit appropriately known as “Thunder and Lightning Music.”

Since joining the First Alert Storm Team in March 2001, Shane has become a multiple award-winning member of the National Weather Association. He also works closely with the American Red Cross and has recently become a Kentucky Colonel for his coverage of the December 2021 tornadoes that swept through the area.

He has left a lasting impression on our viewers and those who have worked closely with him.

“He’s fun to work with. He’s lighthearted. He’s genuine,” said Kelly Austin, WBKO Anchor. “He’s one of the best guys I know. Always in a good mood, and he’s the real deal.”

“The Shane you see on TV is the same Shane you get in real life. He’s genuine, he’s reliable, he’s authentic, ” said Kelly Dean, WBKO Anchor/Reporter,

Former WBKO employees also came by the studio to express their gratitude for Shane and shared their memories of working with him.

“Shane was always that calm voice, a strong shoulder that the community could rely on,” said Lauren Hanson, former WBKO Anchor. “There would be people who were scared of storms. They would get scared and call in, and Shane would talk to them and calm them down.”

“One of the biggest things I’ve noticed about him is his dedication to friends, coworkers, family, and the community. It was always nice to see the level he would go to ensure keeping everyone safe,” said Dale Parker, former WBKO Digital Producer/Editor.

In his role as Chief Meteorologist, Shane has had the opportunity to mentor newer forecasters and pass his knowledge to the next generation.

“Shane as a mentor, has been like almost a father figure when it comes to news and weather, and he has honestly taught me so much,” said Raquel Dominguez, WBKO Morning Meteorologist. “He basically has taught me most of everything that I know, so that is something that I will always be eternally grateful for.”

Shane has been a major part of Bowling Green and the community for over two decades and will be serving in another capacity when his time at WBKO comes to a close at the end of this week.

“He is talented. He’s thoughtful. He cares about the quality of the product,” said Gene Birk, WBKO Anchor. “What you see is what you get. He’s just been… it’s just been a delight. We’re going to miss him a lot.”

