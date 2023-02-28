Kentucky Dairy Partners Conference held at Sloan Convention Center

Kentucky has over 350 dairy farms with over 45,000 milk cows producing 1.2 billion pounds of milk each year.
By William Battle
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Dairy Development Council is a group comprised of dairy farmers, allied industries, and professional advisory supporters working together to sustain and grow Kentucky’s dairy industry.

An estimated 350 people are expected to attend the two-day event comprised of educational meetings and a trade show.

Over 125 dairy farmers from across Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana and 42 dairy vendors will be at the conference to answer questions and share information about new practices and technology benefitting the industry.

“We feel like we’re entering a growth phase again,” said HH Barlow, executive director of the Kentucky Dairy Development Council. “We’re actually seeing some growth in Kentucky now and we’re really excited about that.”

With agriculture and farming being a large part of the state’s economy, Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen was also on hand promoting “Kentucky Proud.” The program is geared toward supporting homegrown products made in Kentucky.

“We’re blessed in the state of Kentucky to have a very agriculturally rich state. Our state really does produce quite a bit that contributes to our economy,” Edelen said.

Kentucky has over 350 dairy farms with over 45,000 milk cows producing 1.2 billion pounds of milk each year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Kentucky-based financial advisor Tony Walker Financial has had four day work weeks for over 20...
Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014
Barren County announces county clean-up dates

Latest News

Meghan Sandfoss, executive director of the Office of Broadband Development, invites input on...
BRADD and KY Office of Broadband Development host “Better Internet Listening Tour”
For 22 years, WBKO’s Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde, has been forecasting the weather for...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shane Holinde
Kentucky Dairy Partners Conference held at Sloan Convention Center
Kentucky Dairy Partners Conference held at Sloan Convention Center
Statewide tornado drill set for March 1
Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday, March 1