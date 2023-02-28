Kentucky Dairy Partners Conference held at Sloan Convention Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Dairy Development Council is a group comprised of dairy farmers, allied industries, and professional advisory supporters working together to sustain and grow Kentucky’s dairy industry.

An estimated 350 people are expected to attend the two-day event comprised of educational meetings and a trade show.

Over 125 dairy farmers from across Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana and 42 dairy vendors will be at the conference to answer questions and share information about new practices and technology benefitting the industry.

“We feel like we’re entering a growth phase again,” said HH Barlow, executive director of the Kentucky Dairy Development Council. “We’re actually seeing some growth in Kentucky now and we’re really excited about that.”

With agriculture and farming being a large part of the state’s economy, Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen was also on hand promoting “Kentucky Proud.” The program is geared toward supporting homegrown products made in Kentucky.

“We’re blessed in the state of Kentucky to have a very agriculturally rich state. Our state really does produce quite a bit that contributes to our economy,” Edelen said.

Kentucky has over 350 dairy farms with over 45,000 milk cows producing 1.2 billion pounds of milk each year.

