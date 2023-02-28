The Lady Purples roll and Metcalfe County wins in a thriller to advance to the region semifinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday night in E.A. Diddle Arena wrapped up the quarterfinal round of the 2023 4th Region High School Girls’ Basketball Tournament.

The Bowling Green Lady Purples took the 14th District title, and they faced off against the Glasgow Lady Scotties who were the 15th District runner-up.

Bowling Green got things going early as they led by 10 after the first quarter. The Lady Purples went on a 6-0 run to start the second frame followed by an 11-0 run including a triple at the buzzer by Saniyah Shelton. Glasgow was held to only three points throughout those eight minutes, trailing 33-9 at the break.

In the third, Bowling Green extended their lead to 34 points right out of the gate. Purples senior point guard Saniyah Shelton hit 2,000 career points in this matchup.

With an ample amount of time left in the final frame, the game was out of reach for the Lady Scotties, and every player from both teams got the chance to take the court.

Bowling Green controlled this one from the start winning 58 to 29.

4th Region Girls' Basketball Quarterfinal: Lady Scotties vs Lady Purples

In the final quarterfinal matchup, the winner of the 16th District, the Metcalfe County Lady Hornets, went head-to-head with the Logan County Lady Cougars who claimed the runner-up spot in the 13th District.

After a back and forth first two minutes of the game, Metcalfe County held onto the lead for the remainder of the first half going up by nine at the break and led by six points after the third quarter.

Logan County came firing back in the final frame to tie it up at 48 at the end of regulation, but the Lady Hornets pulled out the win 56-55 in overtime.

4th Region Girls' Basketball Quarterfinal: Lady Cougars vs Lady Hornets

Bowling Green and Metcalfe County will meet in the semifinals on Friday, Mar. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena.

