Micah “Mac” Bettersworth signs to Lindsey Wilson College for archery

Greenwood Highschool adds to its list of collegiate athletes with Micah “Mac” Bettersworth.
Greenwood Highschool adds to its list of collegiate athletes with Micah “Mac” Bettersworth.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood Highschool added to its list of collegiate athletes with Micah “Mac” Bettersworth.

Mac signed her letter of intent to continue her archery career at Lindsey Wilson College. The opportunity to compete in archery at the collegiate level is a self-described big moment in her archery career.

She has been a staple in Greenwood’s archery program for the last six years and is described as a team player by coaches.

Those six years have been full of fond memories of her teammates and love for the sport, but none are better to her than being able to host the first archery tournament at Greenwood.

“It was such a big step for us, because we were just a club group, and suddenly we were taken seriously... I was glad to be a part of it,” she described.

Mac’s signing was a great moment for her, not only because of the opportunity at hand, but because it put validity behind the hard work she had displayed over her archery career.

“I think it just shows the payoff of my hard work for the past couple years, six years, of my life,” she said.

Mac will stay focused on finishing her last high school archery season strong but looks forward to competing at the next level at Lindsey Wilson College.

