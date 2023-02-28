Not as warm but still mild Tuesday

Heavy rain potential to kick off March
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was plenty WINDY...and plenty WARM! Peak wind gusts of 45-55 mph were common, with Bowling Green setting a record high temperature of 78, besting the old mark of 74 set in 1981. Another record high is possible later this week!

Another shot at a record Wednesday

Tuesday will be cooler, but calmer. Highs will reach into the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Another surge of warmth comes Wednesday before wet weather returns. Our record high Wednesday is 76, set in 2006 (and in previous years). We have a real shot at matching or breaking it before clouds increase late Wednesday afternoon.

Rain invades Wednesday night as the first of two systems moves our way. The second system - a cold front - arrives Friday with showers and a few thunderstorms possible to go with gusty winds. Colder, more seasonal air arrives Saturday highs struggling to get out of the 40s before readings rebound early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 66. Low 50. Winds NW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine giving way to clouds late. Breezy with near-record warmth. High 77. Low 52. Winds SW at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Not as warm. High 65. Low 49. Winds NE at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78R

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 74 (1981)

Record Low: 3 (1934)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 3.17″ (-0.64″)

Yearly Precip: 7.99″ (+0.43″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

