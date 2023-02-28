Project to upgrade lanes at a U.S. 68 intersection in Logan County begins

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to upgrade asphalt lanes to concrete lanes at a U.S. 68 intersection in Logan County has started.

Crews will be will working for the next several weeks at the intersection of U.S. 68, U.S. 431, and KY 3519 to construct concrete lanes.

Lane closures are possible at different locations at the intersection throughout the process and motorists should use caution traveling in the area.

The upgrades from asphalt to concrete will fix rutting issues that have occurred due to heavier vehicles traveling through the area.

