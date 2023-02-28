Record-breaking temperatures possible tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a terrific Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the time outside before rain chances move in tomorrow night.

Rain chances will ramp up Wednesday into Thursday

Wednesday will be pleasant and WARM with record-breaking temperatures likely. We’re projecting 80° and the old record is 76° set back in 1976. Rain chances will move in Wednesday night and scattered shower and storm chances will continue through Friday. Localized flooding could be possible as some pockets of rain may be heavy at times. Thursday and Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. The chance for stronger storms moves in on Friday. Wind gusts will also be something to look out for as gusts could reach above 50 mph once again on Friday. Downed trees and power lines will be possible with this windy system.

This weekend will feel cooler and calmer with highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 30s for the weekend, much closer to normal early March temperatures. Monday will bring another shot at warmth before more chances for rain arrive Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine giving way to clouds late. Breezy with record warmth. High 80. Low 55. Winds SW at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Not as warm. High 67. Low 55. Winds E at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, windy. High 68. Low 38. Winds SE at 18.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High:83 (1918)

Record Low: 4 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.17″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 7.99″ (+0.28″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

