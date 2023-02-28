Record-breaking temperatures possible tomorrow

WINDY conditions return Friday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a terrific Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the time outside before rain chances move in tomorrow night.

Rain chances will ramp up Wednesday into Thursday

Wednesday will be pleasant and WARM with record-breaking temperatures likely. We’re projecting 80° and the old record is 76° set back in 1976. Rain chances will move in Wednesday night and scattered shower and storm chances will continue through Friday. Localized flooding could be possible as some pockets of rain may be heavy at times. Thursday and Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. The chance for stronger storms moves in on Friday. Wind gusts will also be something to look out for as gusts could reach above 50 mph once again on Friday. Downed trees and power lines will be possible with this windy system.

This weekend will feel cooler and calmer with highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 30s for the weekend, much closer to normal early March temperatures. Monday will bring another shot at warmth before more chances for rain arrive Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine giving way to clouds late. Breezy with record warmth. High 80. Low 55. Winds SW at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Not as warm. High 67. Low 55. Winds E at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, windy. High 68. Low 38. Winds SE at 18.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High:83 (1918)

Record Low: 4 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.17″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 7.99″ (+0.28″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Kentucky-based financial advisor Tony Walker Financial has had four day work weeks for over 20...
Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014
Barren County announces county clean-up dates

Latest News

Another mild day ahead!
Another mild day ahead!
Another mild day ahead!
Another mild day ahead!
Heavy rain potential to start March!
Not as warm but still mild Tuesday
Heavy rain potential to start March
Not as warm but still mild Tuesday!