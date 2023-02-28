Scottsville Police respond to accidents due to strong wind conditions

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police responded to the intersection of U.S. 31-E and Kentucky Highway 100 on Monday to two separate non-injury accidents one hour apart.

Police said the contributing factor to both accidents was “environmental” and involved strong winds, which “was moving the traffic control devices causing motorist decreased visibility.”

Police said that the drivers in both accidents could not tell if their light was red or green.

The issue was reported to the Kentucky Department of Transportation.

The SPD reminds drivers in windy or any other hazardous weather to slow their vehicle if traffic control visibility is decreased and yield to cross traffic.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Kentucky-based financial advisor Tony Walker Financial has had four day work weeks for over 20...
Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Suspect in deadly shooting involving several police officers dead by suicide
Project to upgrade lanes at a U.S. 68 intersection in Logan County begins
Warren County Heavy Equipment Program Receives Safety Equipment Donation
Warren County Heavy Equipment Program Receives Safety Equipment Donation
Bowling Green High School Junior John Diaz says he’s grateful not just for the new supplies,...
Student heavy equipment program receives safety gear donation