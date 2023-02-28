Scottsville Police respond to accidents due to strong wind conditions

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police responded to the intersection of U.S. 31-E and Kentucky Highway 100 on Monday to two separate non-injury accidents one hour apart.

Police said the contributing factor to both accidents was “environmental” and involved strong winds, which “was moving the traffic control devices causing motorist decreased visibility.”

Police said that the drivers in both accidents could not tell if their light was red or green.

The issue was reported to the Kentucky Department of Transportation.

The SPD reminds drivers in windy or any other hazardous weather to slow their vehicle if traffic control visibility is decreased and yield to cross traffic.

