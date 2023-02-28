Student heavy equipment program receives safety gear donation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools students who have been working with the districts’ heavy equipment program got a welcome surprise.

Stewart Richey Service Group and Scotty’s Contracting and Stone donated safety equipment like vests, hard hats, and safety goggles to the up-and-coming machine operators.

Bowling Green High School Junior John Diaz says he’s grateful not just for the new supplies, but also for the recognition from established construction groups.

”All I can say is thank you for me even being here and stuff. I think it’s a great opportunity for me in the future,” Diaz said. “I’m also thankful for the equipment that we got donated. It definitely means a lot and it’s very helpful.”

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton also expressed his gratitude for the donation, saying without the help of groups like Stewart Richey and Scotty’s, programs like this wouldn’t be possible.

”This heavy machinery opportunity is something that’s truly engaging our students, these are real-world opportunities that are awaiting them,” Clayton said. “We’re just excited that we’re in a position through this partnership to be able to provide this quality of programming.”

The heavy equipment training is available for both adults and high school students.

Adults are asked to contact Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Workforce Solutions at 270-901-4337 for information, and high school students are asked to contact the Warren County Area Technology Center at 270-746-7205.

