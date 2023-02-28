Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school

Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly feeling ill.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Firefighters in Arizona are evaluating nearly a dozen children who reported feeling ill after coming into contact with pesticides at a Phoenix elementary school.

KPHO reports that fire crews responded to Midtown Primary School, about 15 minutes north of downtown Phoenix, for multiple children not feeling well Tuesday morning.

Crews said 10 students were checked when they arrived at the school.

Currently, no one has been transported to the hospital with crews treating students at the school.

According to investigators, a pesticide company was working next door when weed killer was accidentally sprayed close to playground woodchips.

Additional units, including hazmat crews, were also called to the school.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Kentucky-based financial advisor Tony Walker Financial has had four day work weeks for over 20...
Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home

Latest News

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana chemical maker over ‘cancer alley’ risk
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down.
Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden sketches dire picture of GOP desire to cut spending
FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022,...
Ex-FTX executive is 3rd to plead guilty in cooperation deal