Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the 4th Region Semifinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday night was the start of the Boys 4th Region Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena as eight teams start their quest to get to the 2023 KHSAA State Tournament.

The first of the two games was Barren County taking on Metcalfe County. The Trojans were the runner up in the 15th District while the Hornets are the champions of the 16th District.

Metcalfe County had the lead for most of the game before the Trojans offense started hitting clutch buckets in the 4th quarter, which led to sophomore guard Brey Bewley hitting the go ahead shot with 2.1 seconds on the clock. The Hornets tried to nail a buzzer beater but it wasn’t to be as Barren County won 56-54.

2023 4th Region Boys Tournament - Barren County vs Metcalfe County

In the second matchup of the night, the runner ups of the 14th District, the Bowling Green Purples, took on the champions of the 13th District, the Todd County Central Rebels.

The Rebels scored five of the first seven points but that’s about as good as it got for Todd county Central. Bowling Green ended up running away with this one, winning 66-41.

2023 Boys 4th Region Tournament - Bowling Green vs Todd County Central

Barren County and Bowling Green will face each other next Monday night at 6 p.m. inside Diddle Arena.

