BGMU, BGPD warning of scam circulating area

scam alert
scam alert(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities are reporting multiple scam calls to customers.

Customers said that a caller posing as a BGMU employee threatened to disconnect service if the accounts i not paid immediately.

A statement from BGMU states that the office will not call to request payment and they do not accept payment information over the phone.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 270-782-1200.

Customers can call the Federal Trade Commission Scam Hotline at 877-382-4357 if they’d like to report a specific incident.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Kentucky-based financial advisor Tony Walker Financial has had four day work weeks for over 20...
Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks
Police respond.
Scottsville Police respond to accidents due to strong wind conditions
For 22 years, WBKO’s Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde, has been forecasting the weather for...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shane Holinde
Statewide tornado drill set for March 1
Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday, March 1

Latest News

Barren Co. horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Barren County horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Grayson Co Search
Second search for missing Caneyville woman yields no new information
This week’s JA People of Action features Bethany Smith
This week’s JA People of Action features Bethany Smith
Grayson County law enforcement search for missing woman
Second search for missing Caneyville woman yields no new information