BGMU, BGPD warning of scam circulating area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities are reporting multiple scam calls to customers.

Customers said that a caller posing as a BGMU employee threatened to disconnect service if the accounts i not paid immediately.

A statement from BGMU states that the office will not call to request payment and they do not accept payment information over the phone.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 270-782-1200.

Customers can call the Federal Trade Commission Scam Hotline at 877-382-4357 if they’d like to report a specific incident.

