Bowling Green Hot Rods unveil 2023 promotional schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spring Training is in full swing (no pun intended) and Opening Day for the 2023 Bowling Green Hot Rods season is a little over one month away.

The Hot Rods have released a small portion of their 2023 promotional schedule to entice more fans to come out and join the fun at Bowling Green Ballpark this season.

Last year, fans came out from far and wide for several promotions and giveaways, like Firework Fridays, Wander Franco Bobblehead Night, and a meet and greet with Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley on The Office.

Eric Leach, President and COO of the Bowling Green Hot Rods, said promotions like these are vital to ticket sales considering Bowling Green is the third smallest market in all of Minor League Baseball.

“We are the third smallest market [in MILB], so a lot of those promotions are what we need to do to continue to draw in fans and make this a destination. We sell entertainment, but winning never hurts either. We are very fortunate to have won three out of the last four championships,” said Leach.

“What we have seen is attendance and the desire for people to come out and see quality baseball has gone up. Ultimately, it is also about the entertainment and promotions. Fireworks continue to be our biggest draw, but we have seen those nights where celebrity appearances and unicorns (horn giveaways) really take off and have sellouts on those nights.”

Some of the promotions announced earlier today included Tail-Waggin Tuesday, White Claw Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks Friday and making a return after three years, Signature Sunday, where fans can get autographs from the players.

Leach said to be on the lookout on social media for the upcoming promotions for the Hot Rods.

Opening Day for the Bowling Green Hot Rods is at Bowling Green Ballpark on April 11, 2023. They open the homestand against the Rome Braves.

For more information regarding tickets, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.