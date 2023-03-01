Fountain Row will now be opened daily

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Starting Sunday, March 5, Foutain Row will be operating daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fountain Row is an Entertainment Destination Center in Downtown Bowling Green launched by the city on July 15, 2022.

The rules for Fountain Row go as follows:

1. Alcoholic drink to-go service will be daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2. All participating businesses are designated with distinct Foutain Row window clings and posted rules.

3. All to-go drinks must be purchased from a participating business within Fountain Row boundaries and in an approved cup.

4. Cups must be carried in public spaces and disposed of before entering any establishment or exiting the Fountain Row boundary.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.