Hopkinsville Man Injured in Todd County Accident

Todd County, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single vehicle accident in Todd County on Tuesday.

According to Todd County Sheriff Tracy White, 19-Year old Jacob Nolt of Hopkinsville was traveling in the 6100 block of Butler Road when his pickup went off the road and crashed, rolling at least once.

Nolt was taken by emergency services to Jennie Stuart medical center for a broken ankle.

The Todd County Rescue Squad and Honey Grove Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.