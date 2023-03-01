Isenbarger qualifies for NCAA Indoor Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All-American high jumper Katie Isenbarger has qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships will run March 10-11 at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

All events can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Katie Isenbarger (WKU)

Isenbarger set a school record for indoor high jump at WKU when she cleared 1.84m at the Bellarmine Classic earlier this season.

She would go on a few weeks later to win the Conference USA Indoor High Jump Championship with a mark of 1.80.

After the C-USA Championships, Isenbarger traveled to Boston where she competed in a last-chance meet to improve her qualifying mark.

At that meet, she improved upon her school record by clearing 1.85 to place her in the NCAA field.

Isenbarger enters the NCAA Championships as the No. 14 overall seed.

A preview of the NCAA Championships along with live results and streaming information will be posted to WKUSports.com

