Isenbarger qualifies for NCAA Indoor Championships

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All-American high jumper Katie Isenbarger has qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships will run March 10-11 at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

All events can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Katie Isenbarger
Katie Isenbarger(WKU)

Isenbarger set a school record for indoor high jump at WKU when she cleared 1.84m at the Bellarmine Classic earlier this season.

She would go on a few weeks later to win the Conference USA Indoor High Jump Championship with a mark of 1.80.

After the C-USA Championships, Isenbarger traveled to Boston where she competed in a last-chance meet to improve her qualifying mark.

At that meet, she improved upon her school record by clearing 1.85 to place her in the NCAA field.

Isenbarger enters the NCAA Championships as the No. 14 overall seed.

A preview of the NCAA Championships along with live results and streaming information will be posted to WKUSports.com

For all the latest on WKU Track & Field, follow @WKUTrackField on Twitter and @WKUXCTF on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Kentucky-based financial advisor Tony Walker Financial has had four day work weeks for over 20...
Bowling Green Community talks four-day work weeks
Police respond.
Scottsville Police respond to accidents due to strong wind conditions
For 22 years, WBKO’s Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde, has been forecasting the weather for...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shane Holinde
Statewide tornado drill set for March 1
Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday, March 1

Latest News

Barren County beats Metcalfe County 66-41
Barren County and Bowling Green advance to the 4th Region Semifinals
2023 4th Region Boys Tournament - Barren County vs Metcalfe County
2023 4th Region Boys Tournament - Barren County vs Metcalfe County
2023 Boys 4th Region Tournament - Bowling Green vs Todd County Central
2023 Boys 4th Region Tournament - Bowling Green vs Todd County Central
Metcalfe County hangs on to win overtime thriller against Logan County in the 4th Region...
The Lady Purples roll and Metcalfe County wins in a thriller to advance to the region semifinals