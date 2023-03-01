This week’s JA People of Action features Bethany Smith

This week’s JA People of Action features Bethany Smith, Director, Educational Opportunity Centers, a TRIO program housed at WKU, and JA board member. Bethany has been very involved with Junior Achievement for many years. Bethany’s favorite thing about JA is, “getting to know the students.” She also said, “Working with the seniors at Bowling Green High School on soft skills was great. The work world complains about the students not knowing soft skills and my theory is then go teach it. Volunteer for JA and help educate the next generations of workers.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

