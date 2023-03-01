WKU selects 18 for 2023-24 Cherry Presidential Scholarship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University has selected 18 students as recipients of the 2023-24 Cherry Presidential Scholarship, the school’s most prestigious academic award.

The scholarship is valued at $16,000 annually and worth $64,000 during a four-year period.

The 2023-24 Cherry Presidential Scholarship Recipients are:

Rheana M. Britt of Glasgow, a senior at Barren County High School who plans to major in Finance.

Delilah R. Brumer of Encino, California, a senior at Daniel Pearl Magnet Sr. High School who plans to major in Journalism.

Ella E. Bryant of Almo, a senior at Murray High School who plans to major in Film.

Joseph K. Eng of Louisville, a senior at Trinity High School who plans to major in Psychology.

Sarah G. Gamble of Scottsville, a senior at Allen County-Scottsville High School who plans to major in Public Relations.

Elizabeth L. Gold of Crestwood, a senior at South Oldham High School who plans to major in Medical Laboratory Science.

Rachel L. Hollinden of Jasper, Indiana, a senior at Jasper High School who plans to major in Accounting.

Jade G. Ismail of Lafayette, Louisiana, a senior at Comeaux High School who plans to major in Psychological Science.

Harold T. Jernigan of Auburn, a senior at Foundation Christian Academy who plans to major in Agriculture.

Marissa R. Mudd of Crestwood, a senior at Highlands Latin School who plans to major in Political Science.

Elizabeth F. Newcomb of Philpot, a senior at Daviess County High School who plans to major in Elementary Education.

Ella E. Nichter of Louisville, a senior at Male Traditional High School who has not declared a major.

Willow A. Paschal of Alvaton, a senior at Foundation Christian Academy who plans to major in Psychology.

Krishna M. Patel of Bowling Green, a senior at Warren Central High School who plans to major in Biology.

Alejandro B. Ramirez of Elizabethtown, a senior at Central Hardin High School who plans to major in Psychological Science.

Carley F. Resser of Paducah, a senior at McCracken County High School who plans to major in Nursing.

Abigail S. Ward of Dawson Springs, a senior at Dawson Springs High School who plans to major in Biology.

Ethan L. Willoughby of Liberty, a senior at Casey County High School who plans to major in Biology.

