WKU selects 18 for 2023-24 Cherry Presidential Scholarship

By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University has selected 18 students as recipients of the 2023-24 Cherry Presidential Scholarship, the school’s most prestigious academic award.

The scholarship is valued at $16,000 annually and worth $64,000 during a four-year period.

The 2023-24 Cherry Presidential Scholarship Recipients are:

  • Rheana M. Britt of Glasgow, a senior at Barren County High School who plans to major in Finance.
  • Delilah R. Brumer of Encino, California, a senior at Daniel Pearl Magnet Sr. High School who plans to major in Journalism.
  • Ella E. Bryant of Almo, a senior at Murray High School who plans to major in Film.
  • Joseph K. Eng of Louisville, a senior at Trinity High School who plans to major in Psychology.
  • Sarah G. Gamble of Scottsville, a senior at Allen County-Scottsville High School who plans to major in Public Relations.
  • Elizabeth L. Gold of Crestwood, a senior at South Oldham High School who plans to major in Medical Laboratory Science.
  • Rachel L. Hollinden of Jasper, Indiana, a senior at Jasper High School who plans to major in Accounting.
  • Jade G. Ismail of Lafayette, Louisiana, a senior at Comeaux High School who plans to major in Psychological Science.
  • Harold T. Jernigan of Auburn, a senior at Foundation Christian Academy who plans to major in Agriculture.
  • Marissa R. Mudd of Crestwood, a senior at Highlands Latin School who plans to major in Political Science.
  • Elizabeth F. Newcomb of Philpot, a senior at Daviess County High School who plans to major in Elementary Education.
  • Ella E. Nichter of Louisville, a senior at Male Traditional High School who has not declared a major.
  • Willow A. Paschal of Alvaton, a senior at Foundation Christian Academy who plans to major in Psychology.
  • Krishna M. Patel of Bowling Green, a senior at Warren Central High School who plans to major in Biology.
  • Alejandro B. Ramirez of Elizabethtown, a senior at Central Hardin High School who plans to major in Psychological Science.
  • Carley F. Resser of Paducah, a senior at McCracken County High School who plans to major in Nursing.
  • Abigail S. Ward of Dawson Springs, a senior at Dawson Springs High School who plans to major in Biology.
  • Ethan L. Willoughby of Liberty, a senior at Casey County High School who plans to major in Biology.

