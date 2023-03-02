BGMU recognizes recipients of trailblazer award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities would like to congratulate Keith Williams, BGMU Purchasing Agent, and Terry Daniels, BGMU Board Member, for being honored during the 26th annual Trailblazer Awards program, held February 26 at Eleventh Street Baptist Church. For 26 years, the Trailblazers Organizing Committee has honored black men and women who have helped create opportunities for people of color in Bowling Green and Warren County. Started by members of State Street Baptist Church, the program today also includes Mount Zion Baptist Church, Taylor Chapel AME Church, Seventh Street Baptist Church, Eleventh Street Baptist Church, and Next Level Church.

“We are honored to recognize Keith and Terry for being distinguished Trailblazers in our community,” said BGMU General Manager Mark Iverson. “Their contributions to BGMU, their churches, and the community are truly remarkable, and we appreciate their tremendous leadership.”

Keith Williams has dedicated over 20 years of service to BGMU and serves as purchasing agent. He also represents BGMU as its procurement officer with the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association (TVPPA). Williams serves his church, Next Level Church, in various capacities that include maintenance coordinator, member of the men’s ministry, and member of the leadership team. He has spent his life serving the community in many ways, including being a member and president of the African American Alumni Association, board member of the Western Kentucky University Alumni Association, and member and past chairman of the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority to name just a few. He is married to Ti’Sha Loving Williams, and they have two children, Daymon and Di’Maya.

Dr. Terry Daniels is the founder and owner of Competitive Edge Business Solutions, Inc. and does business as FocalPoint Business Coaching of Kentucky as a certified Business and Executive Coach. He currently serves as Executive Director of the Foundry Christian Community Center and previously served as Vice President of Human Resources for the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. Daniels serves on the Board of Directors for Christian Family Radio, Greenview Regional Hospital, and BGMU. Additionally, Dr. Daniels served as Pastor of the Loving Chapel Baptist Church in Franklin, Kentucky for over 25 years and established The Transformation Christian Center in May 2017. He was a founding member of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion council for WKU Alumni Association. Dr. Daniels is married to Rita Daniels, and they have three sons, Tyler, Taylour, and Tanner.

Both honorees will be recognized during BGMU’s monthly Board of Directors meeting on March 13.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.