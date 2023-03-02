Cloudy before storms roll in tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday will stay dry for the most part with shower chances moving in by the evening.

A nice day before showers and storms roll in later!

Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the middle 50s. Friday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday. Our area will be under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather Friday. It will be WINDY once again on Friday with gusts exceeding 50 mph possible at times. Localized flooding will be possible through the end of the workweek in places that receive heavier pockets of rain. With the saturated ground and gusty winds- downed trees and power outages will be a hazard for Friday.

This weekend will be calmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Monday will near 70 once again before rain chances arrive midweek next week. Next week looks cooler with lows retreating into the 40s and 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Showers possible late. High 67. Low 55. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, windy. A few storms may be severe. High 71. Low 38. Winds SE at 22, gusts to 50 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 56. Low 34. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.22″

So Far This Month: 2.10″ (-1.88″)

So Far This Year: 5.74″ (-0.70″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

