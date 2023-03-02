Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles speaks to dairy farmers in Bowling Green

Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles talks about his endorsement of legal medical cannabis
By William Battle
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles took the stage on the second day of the Kentucky Dairy Partners annual meeting and speak about their importance in the agricultural community.

Commissioner Quarles took some time to speak with WBKO about his run for the Republican nomination for Governor.

“Kentucky Bold Ideas” is an initiative where the Gubernatorial candidate tackles a new big idea every week that his campaign thinks will benefit Kentucky.

The first announcement was in support of a responsible framework for medical cannabis use in Kentucky.

“I want to work with the General Assembly to pass a law so it removes all doubt about what’s legal and what’s not legal in Kentucky,” Quarles said, “let’s give our patients a legal route so they can get therapeutic treatments prescribed by a doctor through a chain of custody through a pharmacy.”

Quarles added the legalization of medical marijuana in the Commonwealth will also benefit the agricultural community in the state by making it exempt from taxes and having as much of it grown locally as possible.

Quarles is one of 12 candidates running for the Republican nomination for Governor in the primaries on May 16.

