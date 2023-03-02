Local volunteer firefighters respond to multiple brush fires

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a busy day for Richardsville Fire Department, as they along with other area firefighters responded to multiple brush fires March 1.

Officials say they first responded to a downed power line that caught a field on fire in the Riverside area off Richardsville Road around 9:28 a.m.

Warren RECC was on the scene to handle the power line, and firefighters from Barren River, Gott and Alvaton Fire Departments battled the blaze that torched less than five acres.

Then, Alvaton volunteers responded to another brush fire further down Richardsville Road. Officials say it was a controlled burn that got out of hand.

Around 2 p.m. Barren River firefighters responded to a brush fire on Morgantown Road that was around 500 feet from a residence.

Two hours later, firefighters were called to a brush fire along Threkel Ferry Road, where volunteers found a short stretch of grass between the road and a fence on fire.

Richardsville Fire Department said all trucks and equipment returned to their stations, ready for the next call.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.