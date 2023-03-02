Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder

Joey McCartney
Joey McCartney(Muhlenberg Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOKOMO, Ind. (WFIE) - One of two arrests in a decade old murder case was made Thursday morning in Graham, Kentucky.

Police say it was 32-year-old Joey McCartney. A few hours later, 36-year-old Jesse McCartney was arrested in Kokomo. Both have preliminary charges including murder and robbery.

Police say 21-year-old Destiny Pittman was found shot to death on February 7, 2013, in Kokomo.

Reports say Pittman’s two children and roommate were home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.

Destiny Pittman
Destiny Pittman(Kokomo Police via WTHR)
Jesse and Joey McCartney
Jesse and Joey McCartney(Kokomo Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

scam alert
BGMU warning of scam circulating area
Barren Co. horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Barren County horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift
Grayson County law enforcement search for missing woman
Second search for missing Caneyville woman yields no new information
Localized flooding possible
Multiple rounds of strong storms

Latest News

Andrew Cartmill
Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death
Keith Williams and Terry Daniels
BGMU recognizes recipients of trailblazer award
Mammoth Cave gives update on hotel renovation project
Mammoth Cave gives update on hotel renovation project
South Central Bank 3DG: The Core of Scottsville
South Central Bank 3 Degree March Recipient: The Core of Scottsville