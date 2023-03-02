Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Oakland man has been charged after the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police Department investigated an overdose death.

Andrew Cartmill, 25, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

The DTF and BGPD conducted a joint investigation after being called to an overdose death of a 33-year-old male on Monday at Jacksons Landing Apartment in Bowling Green.

The BGPD and DTF reported they developed information indicating Cartmill was trafficking in M-30 fentanyl pills to the deceased victim.

During Cartmill’s arrest, 16 of the M-30 pills, “The Fentanyl Pill” were seized.

Police said this investigation will be turned over to Commonwealths Attorney Kori Beck Bumgardner and additional charges are possible pending a review of the victim’s toxicology report.

According to reports, M-30 pills, “The Fentanyl Pill” is an extremely dangerous substance and has resulted in many overdose deaths.

Cartmill was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court.

