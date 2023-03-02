MCHS teacher receives distinguished educator award

Mrs. Karan O’Sullivan
Mrs. Karan O’Sullivan(MCHS)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, KY. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School proudly announces that Karan O’Sullivan has been named an NGPF Distinguished Educator of Personal Finance.

NGPF or Next Gen Personal Finance was founded in 2014 with the idea that every student deserves high-quality personal finance instruction. O’Sullivan has taught a financial literacy class at MCHS for the past two years and previously integrated personal finance topics into her senior math classes.

“I feel like personal finance is an important topic that all kids need to know about as they transition into adults,” O’Sullivan said. “The Next Gen courses have helped me prepare current and up-to-date lessons and activities about money management that will help our students become better consumers.”

She has earned the Distinguished Educator Award by passing six ten-hour NGPF certification courses and exams. Course topics included taxes, insurance, investing, checking, savings, budgeting, and credit.

MCHS Principal Clint Graham said, “Mrs. O’Sullivan is a great teacher who loves her students. She always goes above and beyond when meeting the needs of her students. I am very proud of her for this accomplishment and her commitment to her students. She is an educational hero.”

In 2018, Kentucky passed law KRS 158.1411 that states, “Beginning with the entering ninth-grade class of the 2020-2021 school year and each year thereafter, successful completion of one or more courses or programs that meet the financial literacy standards shall be a Kentucky public high school graduation requirement.”

O’Sullivan said, “I really enjoy teaching personal finance, and I think the students enjoy learning about it. They realize why it’s important to manage their money now to ensure financial security in the future.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

scam alert
BGMU warning of scam circulating area
Barren Co. horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Barren County horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift
Grayson County law enforcement search for missing woman
Second search for missing Caneyville woman yields no new information
Localized flooding possible
Multiple rounds of strong storms

Latest News

View From The Hill: Refugees studying at WKU receive assistance through Navigator program
Bowling Green man makes lifesaving gesture for golf partner.
Bowling Green man donates kidney to golf partner, friend
Andrew Cartmill
Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder