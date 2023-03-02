Update on Mammoth Cave Hotel Renovation

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave has given an update on their hotel renovation project.

A post on Facebook by the National Park Service says the update is “moving along nicely.”

The roof replacement project features renovations to the exterior of the building to help it blend in with the environment.

The project also deals with renovating the indoor lobby of Mammoth Cav Lodge, which will modernize the interior and create a more open and welcoming environment for guests.

