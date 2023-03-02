Warren Central and Warren East advance to the Boys 4th Region Semifinals

Warren East beats Monroe County 68-46 and advances to the 4th Region semifinals
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday night saw the second half of the quarterfinals take place in the high school Boys 4th region Tournament.

The defending champs took the court first and faced the runner ups of the 15th District, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats. The dragons dominated from beginning to end as they won 73-28.

Then Monroe County took on Warren East. they met a few week ago with the Falcons pulling out a 12 point win, but the Raiders were without a few key players and that showed in the rematch. The size and length of the Raiders was too much for the Falcons to overcome as Warren East wins 68-46.

That makes the final four for the 4th Region Tournament set. Barren County will square off with Bowling Green. Warren Central will face Warren East. The two semifinal games will be on Monday night starting at 6 p.m. in Diddle Arena with the Trojans against the Purples.

