WCEM gives tips on preparedness during Severe Weather Awareness Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tornado sirens blared at 9:07 this morning for Kentucky’s statewide tornado drill, giving people the chance to practice the plans they may need to implement during a weather emergency.

To ensure residents across Kentucky are mindful and prepared for weather threats, March 1 to 7 is designated Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky.

Casey Archey with Warren County Emergency Management reminds us that preparedness is key, and provides tips and advice on how to get prepared before severe weather hits.

For more information on preparedness, visit Warren County Emergency Services website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.