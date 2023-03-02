Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make hundreds of fraudulent purchases through DoorDash.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Maili Morris was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Authorities said Morris ordered about $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to investigators, Morris made 136 unauthorized purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

WVUE reports the orders were made from retail stores that included Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and several fast-food restaurants.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Morris’ bond has been set at $18 million.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

scam alert
BGMU warning of scam circulating area
Barren Co. horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Barren County horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift
Grayson County law enforcement search for missing woman
Second search for missing Caneyville woman yields no new information
Localized flooding possible
Multiple rounds of strong storms

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Man Charged after Bowling Green Overdose Death
Man Charged after Bowling Green Overdose Death
Ange Divine Irakiza Senga was surprised at lunch Tuesday when she was awarded a $20,000...
South Warren High School student wins regional Coca-Cola Foundation scholarship
Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh trial
View From The Hill: Refugees studying at WKU receive assistance through Navigator program