California man charged with murder of missing person in Metcalfe County

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - A California man was charged with the murder of a man who was reported missing in Metcalfe County.

Christopher Leon, 38, of Calipatria, California, was charged with the murder of Corey Nathan Hart, 35, of Greenfield, Wisconsin.

Kentucky State Police reported they received a missing persons call on Aug. 11, 2022.

Police said that the missing person, later identified as Hart, was last seen at a home on Breeding Road in Metcalfe County.

On Feb. 22, police received information that possible human remains had been found on Betty Sparkman Road in Metcalfe County.

Police confirmed that the remains were human and DNA testing determined that the remains were Hart’s.

Police then received information leading them to Leon, who was arrested on Feb. 23 in Lexington.

Leon was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cartmill
Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
High Wind Warning in effect, severe storm potential exists
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday
Bowling Green man makes lifesaving gesture for golf partner.
Bowling Green man donates kidney to golf partner, friend
Cloudy before storms roll in tonight!
Cloudy before storms roll in tonight!

Latest News

Tornado Shelters open in Warren County
Tornado shelters open in Warren County amid severe weather
Deandre Rippy has been apprehended by authorities
Public tip leads to arrest of Russellville man
Downtown Bowling Green gets a New Brewery
Downtown Bowling Green gets a New Brewery
Mayor Confirms Glasgow Police Chief Set to Retire in April
Mayor Confirms Glasgow Police Chief Set to Retire in April