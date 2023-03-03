California man charged with murder of missing person in Metcalfe County

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - A California man was charged with the murder of a man who was reported missing in Metcalfe County.

Christopher Leon, 38, of Calipatria, California, was charged with the murder of Corey Nathan Hart, 35, of Greenfield, Wisconsin.

Kentucky State Police reported they received a missing persons call on Aug. 11, 2022.

Police said that the missing person, later identified as Hart, was last seen at a home on Breeding Road in Metcalfe County.

On Feb. 22, police received information that possible human remains had been found on Betty Sparkman Road in Metcalfe County.

Police confirmed that the remains were human and DNA testing determined that the remains were Hart’s.

Police then received information leading them to Leon, who was arrested on Feb. 23 in Lexington.

Leon was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

