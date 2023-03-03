California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cartmill
Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death
scam alert
BGMU warning of scam circulating area
Barren Co. horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Barren County horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift
Grayson County law enforcement search for missing woman
Second search for missing Caneyville woman yields no new information

Latest News

Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
US to send more ammo, folding armored bridges to Ukraine
Downtown Bowling Green gets a New Brewery
Downtown Bowling Green gets a New Brewery
Mayor Confirms Glasgow Police Chief Set to Retire in April
Mayor Confirms Glasgow Police Chief Set to Retire in April