Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles speaks to local farmers, FFA students at Warren Co Ag Awareness breakfast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles was in Bowling Green, Friday morning, to give the keynote speech at the Warren County Ag Awareness Breakfast.

“Agriculture is the largest employer in the whole world,” Jennifer Tucker, chairman of the Warren County Ag Foundation said, “There are so many opportunities not just to be a farmer, but in the innovation and technology... to see these young people come in with FFA and 4H, it’s very encouraging that they want to know and learn about what we do.”

During his speech, he spoke about what he is planning to focus on for the next ten months, including leaving the department in good shape so the next person can be successful, be responsive during natural disasters, reduce hunger in Kentucky, and help anyone who needs it.

“Kentucky agriculture is so generous and I think that we have changed the culture of giving to help out those a little bit less fortunate,” Quarles said.

Quarles also spoke about finishing out his term as the Commissioner.

“This is really an honor of a lifetime to be able to serve not just our agriculture base, but also rural Kentucky,” he said, “If you want to thank a farmer and there’s no better way to do it than going down to your local farmers market, or going to a local agritourism event like Jackson’s orchard or Chaney’s dairy barn or other off-farm, roadside markets as well”.

He added that serving as the commissioner for the last eight years has been an honor.

WBKO also spoke with the student president of the Warren County FFA who said being a part of the program allowed her to become a better version of herself.

“We take the skills and knowledge that we’ve learned within the classroom and our agricultural education classes and apply it through competitions and extracurricular activities, Avery Cole said,” It helps us develop both professionally and personally to help us become better members, and also the leaders of tomorrow”.

Local farmer, Tim Westbrook, who attended the breakfast said supporting the next generation of farmers is important.

“They’re our future...we’ve got to get behind them,” he said.

The breakfast is put on every year to help raise awareness for agriculture in the state. It also marks the start of the planting season.

If your child would like to sign up for FFA, you can contact your FFA high school advisor or the local UK Extension office.

