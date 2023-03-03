Crews responding to power outages following line of storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC and BGMU crews are responding to multiple power outages due to Friday’s storms.

As of 12:20 p.m., the BGMU is working 44 power outages with the majority in the neighborhoods near Fleenor Way and Carriage Hill Drive and Warren RECC is responding to 1,300 power outages with the majority of outages in the Franklin area.

These numbers will continue to be updated throughout the day.

