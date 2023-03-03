Crews responding to power outages following line of storms

Downed power lines
Downed power lines(Pixabay)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC and BGMU crews are responding to multiple power outages due to Friday’s storms.

As of 12:20 p.m., the BGMU is working 44 power outages with the majority in the neighborhoods near Fleenor Way and Carriage Hill Drive and Warren RECC is responding to 1,300 power outages with the majority of outages in the Franklin area.

These numbers will continue to be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cartmill
Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms and WINDY conditions expected
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms and WINDY conditions expected
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
High Wind Warning in effect, severe storm potential exists
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday
Goodwood Brewing + Spirits has chosen Bowling Green Kentucky for their 6th location
Downtown Bowling Green gets a new brewery

Latest News

8AM-1PM, Lauren Avery Drive
Warren Co. Household Hazardous Waste Day set for March 25
Russellville man charged after public tip
Public tip leads to arrest of Russellville man
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of severe storms
Tornado Shelters open in Warren County
Tornado shelters open in Warren County amid severe weather