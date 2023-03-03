Downtown Bowling Green gets a new brewery
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG announced that Goodwood Brewing + Spirits will be coming to Bowling Green for their 6th location.
SoDo District BG should see construction starting soon downtown on State Street with a Fall/Winter 2023 opening date.
More updates will come as progress is made in the SoDo District.
For more information go to Good Brewing + Spirits.
