Downtown Bowling Green gets a new brewery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG announced that Goodwood Brewing + Spirits will be coming to Bowling Green for their 6th location.

SoDo District BG should see construction starting soon downtown on State Street with a Fall/Winter 2023 opening date.

More updates will come as progress is made in the SoDo District.

For more information go to Good Brewing + Spirits.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.