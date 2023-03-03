Downtown Bowling Green gets a new brewery

Goodwood Brewing + Spirits has chosen Bowling Green Kentucky for their 6th location
Goodwood Brewing + Spirits has chosen Bowling Green Kentucky for their 6th location(Downtown BG)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG announced that Goodwood Brewing + Spirits will be coming to Bowling Green for their 6th location.

SoDo District BG should see construction starting soon downtown on State Street with a Fall/Winter 2023 opening date.

More updates will come as progress is made in the SoDo District.

For more information go to Good Brewing + Spirits.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cartmill
Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death
scam alert
BGMU warning of scam circulating area
Barren Co. horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Barren County horses involved in lawsuits to return to one of former owners
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift
Grayson County law enforcement search for missing woman
Second search for missing Caneyville woman yields no new information

Latest News

View From The Hill: Refugees studying at WKU receive assistance through Navigator program
Keith Williams and Terry Daniels
BGMU recognizes recipients of trailblazer award
Bowling Green's Fountain Row will expand hours to seven days a week, beginning this spring.
Fountain Row will now be opened daily
Clean up week for residents in Butler Co. and the City of Morgantown
Butler County, Morgantown hosting clean-up week