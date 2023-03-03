FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms and WINDY conditions expected

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Storms with this first round will be sub-severe, although locally heavy rainfall is possible. Winds will begin picking up during the pre-dawn hours Friday, with gusts already reaching the 40-50 mph range as early as daybreak.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday

By late Friday morning (9am), a sharp cold front arrives with another round of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging straight-line winds in excess of 70 mph along with isolated tornadoes possible. An ENHANCED RISK for severe weather is up for most of South-Central KY through early Friday afternoon. The strongest storms are expected to sweep through our region between about 9am and 2pm (earlier west, later east with arrival for Bowling Green likely around 11am-Noon). Even outside of storms, winds will be VERY STRONG, gusting to near 60 mph at times! Make sure anything loose in your yard is secured. Stay weather aware Friday morning through early Friday afternoon, as severe weather warnings are a good possibility. Be sure you have a plan of action in case a Tornado Warning is issued where you live!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Very windy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 71. Low 38. Winds SE at 30, gusts to 50-60 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 58. Low 37. Winds W at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 65. Low 44. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.22″

So Far This Month: 2.10″ (-1.88″)

So Far This Year: 5.74″ (-0.70″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

