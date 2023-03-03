Former NFL veteran Micheal Spurlock named WKU receivers coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football has announced the hiring of Micheal Spurlock as the program’s receivers coach.

Spurlock joins the Hilltoppers after serving the 2022 season as a special teams assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers.

”I am thankful and blessed for this great opportunity,” said Spurlock. “I want to thank Coach Helton for this great opportunity with a rich winning tradition. The offenses here have always been top notch. I am really excited to learn from these other great coaches and bring my personality and experiences to help add to the foundation that has always been set. I’m ready to get to work with these great young men in this wide receiver room.”

Spurlock played in the National Football League from 2006-14. His career included stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, San Diego Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. Spurlock played wide receiver and also specialized as a punt and kickoff returner. He became the first player in Buccaneers’ history to return a kickoff for a touchdown, and later become the only player in Chargers history to return both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown in the same season.

After his playing career concluded in 2014, Spurlock began his coaching career at Philadelphia High School before joining the college ranks at Coahoma Community College as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator. In 2016, Spurlock returned to the NFL for one season to coach special teams and defensive backs with the Cowboys.

In 2017, Spurlock returned to college coaching when he joined UTSA’s staff as a special teams quality control coach and linebacker assistant. He was then hired by Southeastern Louisiana to coach the team’s wide receivers and serve as special teams coordinator. With the Lions, Spurlock mentored Juwan Petit-Frere, who became an All-American all-purpose player as both a receiver and kick returner.

Before joining the Packers ahead of the 2022 campaign, Spurlock returned to his alma mater in Ole Miss for two years. At Ole Miss, he served as a senior analyst for two seasons while helping the Rebels make a run to the Sugar Bowl in 2021. Spurlock played his college football at Ole Miss and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2005. He later earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix in 2015.

Spurlock and his wife, Danielle, have six children. Daughters E’Landria, Giselle, Macie and Payton, and two sons, MJ and Christian. The couple also has one grandchild, Ja’Nyla.

Spurlock will inherit a receiving unit at WKU that returns All-Conference USA performer Malachi Corley, who finished the 2022 season with 101 catches for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers ranked him fourth in the NCAA in catches, fourth in receiving yards and seventh in touchdowns.

