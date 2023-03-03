Gatton Academy student receives West Point appointment from Congressman Brett Guthrie

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) made a special trip to Western Kentucky University’s Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science to personally grant Reagan Phelps the appointment to attend West Point Military Academy.

Ever since she was younger, Reagan has always had an interest in joining the military service.

“I was nine years old, and we were watching a TV special about the Navy Seals, and my dad was in the Army, so I was like, ‘I want to be able to do the Navy Seals of something big like that some day,’ and of course my dad was like, ‘You can’t go Navy, I’m Army!’ but I always said that I wanted to go into the service someday after that,” said Phelps.

It was the same ambition at age of nine that led her to become a Gatton Academy student and led her to study Russian and take an eight-week trip to Estonia last summer.

“She wants to constantly be learning, trying something new,” said Reagan’s mother, Amanda Phelps.

It was Reagan’s pursuit of international studies that sparked her choice to apply to the United States Military Academy West Point.

The admissions process for West Point is an excessive 8 steps that require confirmation of eligibility, a candidate questionnaire and applying for a required nomination from your Representative to attend West Point.

Phelps was chosen for the nomination out of dozens of applicants. As a 1987 graduate of West Point, Congressman Brett Guthrie notices Phelps’ dedication and hard work to become a West Point Cadet.

“She seemed to really be somebody that wants to be a leader, wants to lead men and women, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Congressman Guthrie.

She accepted the nomination from Congressman Guthrie at Gatton Academy on March 3rd, making her the 2nd Gatton Academy student to be taken into West Point.

The next step, according to Phelps, requires a lot of paperwork and physical preparation for Basic Training.

“It’s definitely going to be a struggle, but I’ve learned through Gatton that some of the hardest things that I’ve ever done, I’ve come out slightly better after,” said Phelps.

West Point Reception Day will be in July where she will begin a new journey to learn and to serve.

