Girls 4th Region Tournament Semifinals rescheduled for Saturday evening

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the inclement weather around the Bowling Green area, the Girls 4th Region Tournament Semifinals have been postponed to tomorrow evening.

Barren County will take on Russellville Saturday evening starting at 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green and Metcalfe County will follow at 8 p.m.

The 4th Region Championship game will take place Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

All games will still be played in Diddle Arena. If you purchased presale tickets for the games, they are still valid for tomorrow.

