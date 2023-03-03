Hilltoppers pick up third conference road game of the season with 73-68 win over UTEP

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball got a gritty win on the road on Thursday night, beating UTEP 73-68 and sweeping the series against the Miners. WKU shot nearly 60% from the floor and outrebounded UTEP 32-27.

“You gain a little rest from that standpoint,” head coach Rick Stansbury on playing zone against the Miners. “It maybe helps you offensively a little bit. I thought we controlled the paint for the most part with Jamarion in there. Darrius (Miles) came in tonight and played four-five minutes for us and added to. That’s all you want in guys coming off that bench, to add to. Proud of them, good win.”

While UTEP took an immediate lead to start the game, the Hilltoppers wouldn’t back down. WKU used an 11-2 run to take a 15-9 lead with 9:15 on the clock. The Miners opened the game going 4 of 15 from the field in that same stretch.

UTEP tied the game up at 17-all with a 6-0 run, taking a lead following the run with a 3-pointer from Tae Hardy, but WKU responded quickly with a 6-0 run of its own.

The Hilltoppers nearly closed the half on a 7-0 run, but a UTEP layup at the buzzer made the halftime score 34-27 in favor of WKU. It was the Miners only field goal in the final three minutes.

After opening the contest on a 4 of 15 shooting drought, UTEP closed it out making 7 of 9 attempts, including six straight. WKU shot 53.6% from the floor despite a 14.3% (1 of 7) mark from beyond the arc.

The second half was a back-and-forth game. UTEP was able to rattle off seven straight, taking a one-point, 44-43 lead by the 15:01 mark. However, WKU fought back and never wavered, making crucial shots at crucial times.

As shots were exchanged on the floor, the Hilltoppers were able to keep the Miners at arm’s length. UTEP came within one point at 9:17 but was never able to regain the lead as WKU always had a response to a 3-point shot or makes at the free throw line.

The Miners narrowed the Hilltopper lead to 64-62 with 2:20 remaining, and Jordan Rawls jumped up and made a timely 3-pointer, with a hand in his face, to ice the game with 1:50 remaining.

The Hilltoppers faced foul trouble early on in the game and then again in the final three minutes. Jairus Hamilton played with four fouls for the final eight minutes of the game while Jamarion Sharp played with four for the final three minutes.

WKU shot 59.2% from the field, a season-best against Division I teams, while shooting 33.3% from long range. The Hilltoppers are now 15-0 this season when leading with five minutes to play.

WKU was led in scoring by Dayvion McKnight who had 24 points and paired it with seven boards. He shot 10 of 16 from the floor and a perfect 4 for 4 mark from the charity stripe.

Rawls scored 15 points and pulled down three boards. Jamarion Sharp blocked six shots, scored 10 points and logged nine rebounds.

UTEP had three scorers in double-digits: Calvin Solomon (16), Tae Hardy (17) and Shamar Givance (15).

WKU is slated for its regular season finale at North Texas on Saturday afternoon. The 2 p.m. CT game has Conference USA Tournament standings implications and will be broadcasted on Stadium.

