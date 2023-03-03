Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.(WFTV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A judge in Florida set a $150,000 bond Thursday for a 76-year-old woman accused of shooting her terminally ill husband to death.

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County courthouse.

Although she was initially denied bail, new evidence convinced the court to reconsider that decision.

The ruling followed a grand jury’s recommendation to indict her on a lesser offense, making her entitled to bond.

The judge also ordered that Gilland have no firearms or weapons in her possession. She’ll also be under court supervision.

First arrested on a capital offense, Gilland is now charged with assisting self-harm manslaughter, which is a first-degree felony.

The charges stem from what authorities call a failed murder-suicide agreement at a Daytona Beach hospital last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Cartmill
Man charged after Bowling Green overdose death
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
High Wind Warning in effect, severe storm potential exists
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday
Bowling Green man makes lifesaving gesture for golf partner.
Bowling Green man donates kidney to golf partner, friend
Cloudy before storms roll in tonight!
Cloudy before storms roll in tonight!

Latest News

Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, an Ohio native, who is set to receive the Medal of Honor for his...
LIVE: After decades, Black Vietnam vet at last getting his due: Medal of Honor
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old
Russellville man charged after public tip
Public tip leads to arrest of Russellville man
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh