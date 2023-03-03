Mammoth Cave National Park, park roads, ferry, and services closed due to severe weather

(WBKO)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Severe weather in the region Friday caused several dozen trees to fall across roadways, bring down powerlines, and cause damage to several park buildings.

Park maintenance crews will also evaluate standing trees that may have been severely damaged in the high winds and remove them as necessary.

With that, Mammoth Cave National Park roads, cave tours, Green River Ferry services, and the Mammoth Cave Campground will be closed on Saturday, March 4 so park crews may safely remove fallen trees along roadways and within visitor areas.

Park operations are expected to resume on Sunday, March 5, but the campground will remain closed until Monday, March 6.

Mammoth Cave Parkway is currently open but may close again if more trees come down.

All other roads in the park are closed.

We advise commuters and visitors to not travel through the park until further notice.

For the most up-to-date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website, www.nps.gov/maca, or follow us on Twitter @MCNPRoadsFerry.

