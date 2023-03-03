Mayor Alan Keck visits Butler County on latest campaign stop

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alan Keck, mayor of Somerset, and one of 12 candidates for Governor of Kentucky was in Butler County on Wednesday, March 2, touring the local schools and meeting with supporters along the campaign trail.

Back in November, Keck announced his candidacy for the Governor of Kentucky, joining the likes of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Former UN Ambassador, Kelly Craft.

As a part of his campaign, Keck mentioned his four pillars which include the economy, family, public safety, and education.

Last week, Kelly Craft mentioned if she was elected Governor, she would dismantle the Kentucky Department of Education.

Keck said he could not disagree with her more on that decision, saying the importance of a Kentucky education is vital for the future of the Commonwealth.

“I think public education is foundational in America. I think it is a cornerstone of society, and it is certainly important to so many Kentucky families. Both from an educational perspective, but also their livelihoods,” said Keck. “In many counties, teachers represent our largest employee groups. I am a product of public schools, and I am really proud of that. It does not mean we can not get better or reform, but I stand proudly behind public education.”

One of Keck’s biggest plans for his education pillar is to provide better pay for teachers and protect their pensions. He said it is important to make an investment in Kentucky teachers.

“There is no doubt in my mind. We need to honor the promise that has been made, but if they do not have the same benefits then we need to raise the pay. We need to make sure it is competitive, we need to make sure that we are allowing those that have passion, some of our best and brightest, to stay in Kentucky and teach. If I am Governor, we are going to invest in just that manner,” said Keck.

Keck explained some strategies that he would put in place in order to help not only teachers thrive, but students as well.

“We are talking about pro-family policies. Policies that are going to help kids before they ever get to school, will also ease the burden that some of our teachers face with mental health and behavioral challenges. Parents also have to step up and make sure they are doing their part in equipping our kids before they ever get in the classroom,” said Keck.

Another of Keck’s top priorities in education is teaching life skills like financial literacy, and funding student support positions to help handle students’ behavioral and mental health.

The Kentucky Primary is on Tuesday, May 16.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.