Mayor confirms Glasgow Police Chief set to retire in April

Glasgow Police Department
Glasgow Police Department(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse confirmed with WBKO News that Glasgow Police Chief Jennifer Arbogast will retire this spring.

Royse said he asked Arbogast to resign due to personnel concerns as the department has lost a number of officers and he felt the agency needed a change.

Royse told WBKO Arbogast has decided to retire, effective April 1.

Jennifer Arbogast began her role as Glasgow Police Chief on July 9, 2019, where she made history as the city’s first female chief.

In 2020, Chief Arbogast helped implement policies into Glasgow Police, per the recommendations of the Kentucky Cities League, that banned no-knock warrants and aimed to hold officers accountable.

